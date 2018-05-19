Elton John Performs at Royal Wedding Reception

As rumored, Elton John performed during the lunchtime reception that followed the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The singer also attended the wedding earlier in Saturday in Windsor.

According to the Daily Mail, John took the stage after Prince Harry, following his speech, asked his guests, "Does anyone here know how to play the piano?" John then sat by the piano and performed four songs, "Your Song," "Circle of Life," "I'm Still Standing" and "Tiny Dancer"; the latter song features the lyric "L.A. lady," a nod to Markle's acting career.

Ellie Goulding similarly covered "Your Song" at the wedding of Harry's brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle," Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement. "Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family."

John notably performed a revised rendition of his "Candle in the Wind" at the funeral of Princess Diana, Harry's mother, in 1997, and was a close friend of the royal family.

"I first met an extremely shy and sweet Prince Harry at a private lunch at Kensington Palace, given by his mother Princess Diana for Gianni Versace and me many years ago," John once said. "What a joy it has been to see that young boy grow to inherit his mother's warmth, sense of humor and courage to stand up and champion the causes he truly believes in."

George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba were among the celebrities to attend the Royal Wedding.