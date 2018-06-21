Elisabeth Moss Goes on Emotional Journey in New Max Richter Video

Elisabeth Moss spends a night wandering desolate city streets in the new video for "On the Nature of Daylight," a composition by contemporary classical composer Max Richter. "On the Nature of Daylight" appears on Richter's acclaimed 2004 album The Blue Notebooks, which will be reissued June 29th to mark its 15th anniversary.

George Belfield directed the new video, which opens on a shot of Moss sitting alone in a sandwich shop, hanging up her phone and walking out with an air of despondency. The clip offers no clues to the news Moss' character just received, but a palpable sense of tension builds as she begins her long walk to the sound of Richter's circular, striving strings. When daylight finally arrives, Moss' character enters a subway station, but when faced with a stairway back to the real world, every emotion she's been holding in finally bursts.

In a statement, Moss said she's been a fan of Richter's work for a long time and often listens to his music before filming a take on set. "His music and my acting have gone hand in hand for a long time" she said. "So for me the opportunity to act to one of his most prolific pieces was such an incredible honor. Working with George and this entire team was so artistically fulfilling and an experience I will never forget."

Moss currently stars in Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale, for which she recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama. The show will wrap its second season in July.