Run the Jewels' El-P railed against the National Football League via Twitter, saying they rejected the "trash" organization's offer to play their song "Legend Has It" during the Super Bowl. "We said no because fuck them," El-P wrote. "They operate like they're an indispensable public utility. They aren't. They are gone with the flip of a channel."

The rapper's fervent statements responded to the NFL's controversial new policy stating that clubs "will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem." The rule comes after players such as Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the anthem to protest social injustices, namely police brutality toward African Americans.



In addition, El-P said that he and bandmate Killer Mike were not offered any money for the song placement. The NFL has not yet to Rolling Stone's request for comment about the rapper's remarks.

"And just in case anyone is wondering how much the NFL wanted to pay us for using 'Legend Has It,' that would be zero dollars and the strong suggestion that we take them up on the opportunity to enrich a private, racist and for-profit company masquerading as a non profit," wrote El-P. "Blow me.”

"Legend Has It" appears on Run the Jewels' third LP, 2017's Run the Jewels 3, which appeared on Rolling Stone's 40 Best Rap Albums of the year list. The duo were recently named the 2018 Record Store Day Ambassadors. They also appeared twice on The Late Show – first performing their song "Thursday in the Danger Room" and again on Stephen Colbert's birthday with a song that mocked the host's age.