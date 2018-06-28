Eddie Van Halen Preps Three Signature 'Eruption' Model Guitars

Eddie Van Halen is marking the 40th anniversary of Van Halen's self-titled debut LP with a trio of tribute guitars – the Super '78, '78 Eruption Relic and '78 Eruption – modeled after the signature black-and-white-striped instrument he used to record that iconic album.

"Of all the guitars I've ever built, the white and black guitar will always be my favorite because it did all the things I needed a guitar to do, which prior to that guitar did not exist," Van Halen said in a statement. "So much changed because of it. I recorded the first album with it and did the first world tour with it. The '78 Eruption tribute is as close to my original in sound and feel as humanly possible. I'm incredibly proud of it."

EVH Gear recreated the guitar, named after the musician's instrumental showcase "Eruption," along with the accompanying period-correct case and case candy items.

The Super '78 model, limited to only eight guitars, includes all of the original "Eruption" guitar's technical and design specs – including an ash Fender Stratocaster body, vintage Stratocaster bridge and black-and-white-striped paint job designed to recreate the wear and tear of Van Halen's first world tour. The company also recreated Van Halen's original G&G case and accessories, including Seventies-era Fender Super Bullet strings, Van Halen Seventies tortoiseshell picks and a '78 chain strap.

The package also includes an exclusive collector's booklet, a backstage pass vinyl cloth sticker and multiple autographed pieces, including a certificate of authenticity, 8x10 1978 concert photo of the guitarist, a vinyl copy of Van Halen and a rare original red vinyl of Van Halen's Looney Tunes Merrie Melodies. The guitarist played "Eruption" on each guitar and signed the back of every headstock, and a video recording of the performance will be included on an EVH thumb drive.

The '78 Eruption Relic, limited to 30 guitars, included all the specs of the Super '78, along with the G&G case and accessories. This model also features a collector's booklet, backstage pass sticker, concert photo, signed certificate of authenticity and autographed copy of Van Halen.

The '78 Eruption, limited to 40 pieces, is designed to appear in its original pristine condition, prior to the band's world tour. In addition to the G&G case and accessories, it includes the booklet, sticker, concert photo, signed certificate of authenticity and autography vinyl copy of Van Halen.