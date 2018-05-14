Drake Recruits Migos for 'Aubrey and the Three Amigos' Tour

Drake has recruited Migos for a fall arena tour dubbed Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour, a 41-date trek celebrating the upcoming release of Drake's new album Scorpion.
The tour launches July 26th in Salt Lake City and keeps the Canadian rapper and the Atlanta rap trio on the road until a two-night, tour-ending stop at Atlanta's Philips Arena on November 16th and 17th.
The Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour also includes a two-night stand in Drake's hometown Toronto on August 10th and 11th, four nights in the New York metropolitan area (August 24th and 25th at Madison Square Garden and August 30th and 31st at Barclays Center) and four Los Angeles-area shows (October 12th and 13th at Staples Center and October 16th and 17th at the Forum). Tickets for the Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour go on sale to the public on May 18th.
Drake and Migos recently appeared together in the video for "Walk It Talk It," a track from the rap trio's Culture II.
Drake and Migos' Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour Dates
July 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 28 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 31 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 1 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 10 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
August 11 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
August 14 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 17 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 18 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 24 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 25 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 30 - Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center
August 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
September 4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 7 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 8 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 12 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 13 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre
September 18 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 21 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
September 22 - Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena
September 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
September 26 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 29 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 30 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 5 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 6 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
October 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 26 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
October 27 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
November 1 - Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
November 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
November 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena