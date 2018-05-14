Drake Recruits Migos for 'Aubrey and the Three Amigos' Tour

Drake has recruited Migos for a fall arena tour dubbed Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour, a 41-date trek celebrating the upcoming release of Drake's new album Scorpion.



The tour launches July 26th in Salt Lake City and keeps the Canadian rapper and the Atlanta rap trio on the road until a two-night, tour-ending stop at Atlanta's Philips Arena on November 16th and 17th.

The Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour also includes a two-night stand in Drake's hometown Toronto on August 10th and 11th, four nights in the New York metropolitan area (August 24th and 25th at Madison Square Garden and August 30th and 31st at Barclays Center) and four Los Angeles-area shows (October 12th and 13th at Staples Center and October 16th and 17th at the Forum). Tickets for the Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour go on sale to the public on May 18th.

Drake and Migos recently appeared together in the video for "Walk It Talk It," a track from the rap trio's Culture II.

Drake and Migos' Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour Dates



July 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 28 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 31 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 1 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 10 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

August 11 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

August 14 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 17 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 18 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 24 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 25 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 30 - Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center

August 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 7 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 8 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 12 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 13 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre

September 18 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 21 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

September 22 - Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena

September 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

September 26 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 29 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 30 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 5 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 6 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

October 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 26 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

October 27 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 1 - Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena