Drake Fires Back at Pusha-T, Kanye West on Diss Track 'Duppy Freestyle'

Less than a day after Pusha-T appeared to diss Drake on the Daytona song "Infrared," the Views rapper fired back at Pusha-T and the song's producer Kanye West in a new track titled "Duppy Freestyle."

On "Infrared," Pusha-T reignited his Drake feud – a beef sparked by Drake's "Two Birds, One Stone" – when he delivered the line, "It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin"; the catalyst of Drake's Meek Mill beef, Quentin Miller is Drake's alleged ghostwriter.

In the opening verse of "Duppy Freestyle," Drake admits that Miller worked on "a couple of [verses]," but says that Pusha-T's diss is hypocritical considering that West, who executive produced Daytona, required Drake's help in writing songs in the past.

"So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of Vs / What do you really think of the nigga that's making your beats? / I've done things for him I thought that he never would need / Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me / I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat," Drake said, referencing West songs like "Father Stretch My Hands," "30 Hours" and their collaboration "Pop Style."

After calling out West's employment of a ghostwriter, Drake then focuses the diss track back on Pusha-T. "Don’t push me when I’m in album mode / You not even top 5 as far as your label talent goes," Drake said of the Pusha-T's placement on the G.O.O.D. Music roster.

On Pusha-T's drug-rap lyrics, Drake says, "There's no malice in your heart, you're an approachable dude / Man, you might've sold the college kids for Nikes and Mercedes / But you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80's"; No Malice, Pusha-T's older brother, was the rapper's cohort in Clipse.

Drake also returned to the Miller controversy, admitting that, "And as for Q, man I changed his life a couple times / Nigga was at Kroger working double time / Y'all acting like he made the boy when I was trying to help the guy."

Drake closed out the track by telling West he's invoicing him for 20,000 copies of Daytona, since "Duppy Freestyle" served as bonus promotion for the just-released album. Pusha-T responded to the diss track on Twitter, "Send the invoice for the extra 20..."