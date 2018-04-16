Drake Confirms 'Scorpion' Album Details via Jacket

Drake teased a new album via Instagram on Monday, posting a photo of him in a jacket reading "Scorpion" and "June Twenty-Eighteen." Rolling Stone has confirmed that Scorpion refers to the rapper’s upcoming album title.

Related Drake's 'Scary Hours' EP: A Lonely Dispatch From a Globetrotting Star Singer's first new music in nearly a year evokes a grandiose aloneness that's often been Drake's fallback position

The "God's Plan" rapper revealed little else about the forthcoming project. In addition to the jacket photo, Drake also posted a photo of a golden medallion with a scorpion symbol on it. The caption to both pictures read simply, "June 2018."

Drake's album teaser comes on a momentous day for the rapper: His new single "Nice for What" debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, replacing his previous single, "God's Plan," which reigned atop the chart for an impressive 11 weeks. Drake is just the 13th artist in history to knock his own Number One off the top of the chart. "Nice for What" was buoyed by a sample of a popular Lauryn Hill track, "Ex-Factor," along with a YouTube video that featured cameos from many star actresses.

Drake's last project, More Life, came out in March 2017. Starting in 2015, the rapper has released at least one full-length of some sort – album, mixtape, playlist – every year.