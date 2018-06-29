Drake Confirms Rumored Son on New Album 'Scorpion'

At the end of May, Pusha-T stirred up a firestorm of rumors on his Drake diss track, “The Story of Adidon.” On the track, Pusha alleged that Drake was hiding a son from the world. It was a concrete and salacious accusation that pulled from a series of gossip items in publications like TMZ. On Thursday night, Drake confirmed the rumors on new album Scorpion, acknowledging that he does have a son.



“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world,” he raps on “Emotionless,” “I was hiding the world from my kid.”

Drake addresses his newly public fatherhood on at least two songs. In addition to “Emotionless,” he tackles the rumors on “March 14th,” the final song on Scorpion.

"I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe/That shit is in stone, sealed and signed/ She's not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine," Drake raps, delving deep into the personal details of the situation. "Shit, we only met two times," he said of Sophie Brussaux, the Frenchwoman who had been rumored to be the mother of Drake's son.

He goes on to express the difficulties and regrets he feels that come from fatherhood. "I'm out here on frontlines just trying to make sure I see him sometimes / It's breaking my spirit / 'Single father' I hate when I hear it / I challenged my parents on every album, now I'm embarrassed to tell them I'm a co-parent / Always promised a family unit / I wanted it to be different because I've been through it."



Drake also addresses his son directly, telling him "I don't want you to worry about whose house you live at / Or who loves you more, or who's not there."