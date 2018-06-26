The Doors will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their third album Waiting for the Sun with a reissue featuring 14 previously unreleased tracks. The two-CD, one LP set is available to pre-order ahead of its September 14th release via Rhino.

Of the 14 unreleased recordings, nine are early "rough mixes" cut during the original recording sessions, which longtime Doors engineer/mixer Bruce Botnick discovered while digging through his archives. "I prefer some of these rough mixes to the finals, as they represent all of the elements and additional background vocals, different sensibilities on balances, and some intangible roughness, all of which are quite attractive and refreshing," Botnick said.

The remaining five unreleased tracks were recorded live at a September 17th, 1968 Doors concert in Copenhagen, Denmark. The live selections include Waiting for the Sun staples "Hello, I Love You," "Five to One" and "The Unknown Soldier," as well as "Back Door Man" and "The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)."

The 50th anniversary version of Waiting for the Sun will also feature a remastered version of the album's original stereo mix on both CD and 180-gram vinyl. Botnick handled the remaster using the original master tapes.

On August 3rd, the Doors will reissue a seven-inch single featuring "Hello, I Love You" and "Love Street" to mark the 50th anniversary of the day "Hello" hit Number One on the Billboard singles chart. The seven-inch is also available to pre-order.

Waiting for the Sun 50th Anniversary Reissue Track List



Disc One - Original Album



1. "Hello, I Love You"

2. "Love Street"

3. "Not To Touch The Earth"

4. "Summer's Almost Gone"

5. "Wintertime Love"

6. "The Unknown Soldier"

7. "Spanish Caravan"

8. "My Wild Love"

9. "We Could Be So Good Together"

10. "Yes, The River Knows"

11. "Five To One"



Disc Two - Previously Unreleased Tracks



1. "Hello, I Love You" (rough mix)

2. "Summer's Almost Gone" (rough mix)

3. "Yes, The River Knows" (rough mix)

4. "Spanish Caravan" (rough mix)

5. "Love Street" (rough mix)

6. "Wintertime Love" (rough mix)

7. "Not To Touch The Earth" (rough mix)

8. "Five To One" (rough mix)

9. "My Wild Love" (rough mix)

10. "The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)" (live in Copenhagen)

11. "Hello, I Love You" (live in Copenhagen)

12. "Back Door Man" (live in Copenhagen)

13. "Five To One" (live in Copenhagen)

14. "The Unknown Soldier" (live in Copenhagen)