Donda's House to Change Name After Kim Kardashian, Rhymefest Clash

Kim Kardashian defended Kanye West against accusations that he's abandoned Donda's House, the foundation the rapper co-founded to honor his late mother, in a series of tweets Saturday.

Kardashian's tweets were aimed at Che "Rhymefest" Smith, the Chicago rapper and West collaborator who co-founded Donda's House; earlier in the day, Rhymefest claimed that West said "Fuck the youth of Chicago" after being pressed on West’s promised "financial support" of Donda's House.

Rhymefest's tweets came after Donda's House issued a statement to distance the foundation from West's recent pro-Trump tweets.

"U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s," Kardashian tweeted at Rhymefest. "You're over [leveraging] Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation."

Kardashian continued to call out the rapper to her 60 million Twitter followers. "I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to [shed] a negative light on Kanye," she wrote.

"You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends… You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda's House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!"

Kardashian then informed Rhymefest that his flight to Wyoming, where West is recording his new album, is canceled and apologized to her Twitter followers for "flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is."

Rhymefest responded to Kardashian soon after in an open letter he posted on Twitter. "I don't care if no one on your timeline knows who I am. The people in my community and in my city do, and that's what truly matters to me," he wrote.