Donda's House: Don't Penalize Us Over Kanye West's Pro-Trump Comments

Donda's House, the foundation co-founded by Kanye West in honor of the rapper's late mother, issued a statement Saturday in response to West's recent pro-Trump tweets.

"While we cannot and do not speak for Kanye West and his views, we can and will speak up for the youth that we serve," the foundation wrote. "We ask that those who feel hurt, angered by or frustrated with Kanye West not penalize or throw away their support, respect and advocacy for us."

In the aftermath of West's #MAGA support, the Chicago-based Donda's House has come under scrutiny for their connection to the rapper. However, the non-profit organization instead requested that people focus on the work they do as opposed to the rapper's political leanings.

"We ask that as you boycott and protest Kanye West, that you not forget that we are a non-profit organization that like other non-profits needs donations, corporate support and volunteers," Donda's House wrote. "We do not want your rejection of Kanye West, to be a rejection of Dr. Donda West and the thousands of lives she impacted including her own son."

Among the foundation's current projects is a plan to convert West's childhood home into a recording studio, museum and learning space. However, the foundation stated that West hasn't delivered on promises of "financial support" in regards to the project.

"We have been unable to secure the financial support of Kanye despite multiple attempts, and despite those early conversations about his plan of support and advocacy for the youth in our programs," the foundation wrote.

Despite the actions of their namesake's son, Donda's House pledged to continue to serve the youth of Chicago. "The youth are watching, and we want them to know that despite whatever their favorite celebrities are doing, or not doing, we are here for them and we will continue to serve and uplift them."

Rhymefest, another of Donda's House co-founders, also lobbied Drake on Twitter to support the foundation following the rapper's "Duppy Freestyle" beef with West. "I’m asking Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse," Rhymefest tweeted. "I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was 'Fuck the youth of Chicago.'"