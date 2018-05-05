Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West for Boost in Approval Rating

Donald Trump credited Kanye West with helping to improve the president's poll numbers among African-Americans in a speech Friday.

"Kanye West must have some power because I doubled my African-American poll numbers. We went from 11 [percent] to 22 in one week," Trump said during his NRA convention speech in Dallas (via NBC News). "Thank you, Kanye, thank you. Even the pollsters thought there must be some mistake."

According to a Reuters poll released Sunday night, Trump's support among African-Americans males doubled from 11 percent to 22 percent over the previous week, a period that witnessed West voicing his love of the president and his dragon energy, donning a Make America Great Again hat, debating T.I. and aligning with conservative-leaning personalties.

Trump support among African-American females jumped 3 percent to 9 percent over the same period, while Trump's approval rating among African-Americans is up to 16.5 percent in the Reuters poll of 333 respondents.

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone," West tweeted April 25th. "I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."



On the heels of the improved approval rating, Cleveland-based pastor Darrell Scott, who attended the White House's National Day of Prayer event, revealed that the president is considering inviting West and Colin Kaepernick, a frequent Trump target for the quarterback's refusal to stand during the National Anthem, to a summit on race.

"He is 100 percent for it. He was very enthusiastic about it," Scott told People of Trump. "It's not going to be a black-only event. It will be a melting pot."

West has not yet commented on social media about the Trump's gratitude or the summit.