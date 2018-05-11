After Donald Glover issued his heavily symbolic video for Childish Gambino single "This Is America," think-pieces and essays poured in from all corners of the Internet, dissecting the clip as a critique on gun violence and racism. But the actor-rapper-singer told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that he's purposefully stayed away from the web commentary in order to keep his sanity.

"Some friends have sent a couple [pieces], but for real, I haven't been on the Internet since [before hosting last week's Saturday Night Live]," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It's bad for me – I'm really sensitive ... I see one negative thing, and I track that person down. I go to their Instagram and be like, 'You're not so great. That baby's not even that cute!'"



During the interview, Glover also opened up about the personal significance of playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars' newly released Han Solo spin-off film, Solo. "I told my agent, like, 'If they're making a Han Solo movie, Lando's gotta be in it, and I want to be Lando,'" he said. "And to his credit, and I appreciate it, he was like, 'I don't like your odds. Which was awesome because I was like, 'I'm gonna get this.' ... I just really wanted to be [Lando] because he was my first toy, and I just loved that character."



Glover said the role was equally thrilling for his father, a huge Star Wars fan, who joined the actor on the crew's desert set. "There's this city they built on this desert island – like a city, an entire city," he marveled. "We just got to walk through it and hang out. Chewbacca's on his cell phone."

The actor also enthused about getting to duet with Stevie Wonder on "Superstition" during the soul icon's birthday party in L.A. "I'm a huge fan of his," he said. "I just love everything he's ever done, and I think he has amazing taste. His songs are really joyful but can also be really dark."