Dolores O'Riordan, the Cranberries Singer, Dead at 46

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of the Irish alternative band the Cranberries, died Monday in London. She was 46.

Related Dolores O'Riordan and the Cranberries: Strange Fruit The improbable rise of Ireland's biggest musical export since U2

The band's publicist confirmed O'Riordan's death in a brief statement, "Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session."

The statement continued, "No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

No cause of death was revealed. The Irish Times notes that the Cranberries were forced to cancel tour dates in 2017 due to O'Riordan's ill health; the band cited "medical reasons associated with a back problem." O'Riordan had previously been diagnosed as bi-polar.

President of Ireland Michael Higgins said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer," President Higgins' statement reads. Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally. I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes. To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss."

The Kinks' Dave Davies tweeted, "I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly. I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her."

The Cranberries were best known for a string of Nineties hits that included "Linger" and "Dreams," off their multi-platinum 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? as well as "Zombie."

This story is developing…







