Hear DJ Khaled's New Song 'Top Off' With Jay-Z, Beyonce, Future

DJ Khaled recruits a superstar trio – Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Future – for the producer's latest single "Top Off," the first single of Khaled's upcoming album Father of Asahd.

Jay-Z's verse features references to the imprisoned Meek Mill, the late Prince and Trayvon Martin's killer George Zimmerman. "I do the whole dash with no seatbelt / Screamin' 'Free my nigga Meek Mill' / Niggas can't wheelie in this free world," Jay-Z says, adding of Zimmerman. "Meanwhile Georgie Porgie sinnin' and sendin' me threats / Save your breath, you couldn't beat a flight of steps / Try that shit with a grown man / I'll kill that fuckboy with my own hand."

After Jay-Z says, "B, put this fuckboy on notice," Beyoncé arrives to deliver a fiery verse of her own: "I'm the only lady here, still the realest nigga in the room / I break the Internet, top two and I ain't number two," she sings, also adding support to Meek Mill, "In the hood, hollerin', 'Free Meek.'"

Future's contribution mainly comes in the form of the song's chorus – "I took the top off the Maybach" – and a brief verse to close out the track, while Khaled provides productions and his usual hypeman boasts along the "Top Off" periphery.

"Top Off" arrives just over a year after Khaled teamed with Jay-Z and Beyoncé for the boastful 2017 single "Shining."