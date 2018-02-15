Dita Von Teese Gets Seductive on New Duet 'Porcelaine'

Dita Von Teese, the burlesque dancer/model/fashion designer-turned-singer, released a gauzy new duet, "Porcelaine," featuring Sébastien Tellier. The track will appear on Von Teese's upcoming self-titled debut, out February 16th.
"Porcelaine" is a sultry, mid-tempo tune that captures a distinctly vintage aesthetic with its airy drums and gooey synthesizers. Von Teese and Tellier share vocal duties, their voices capturing a mixture of passion and cheeky intimacy.
"When I understood that Sébastien had a duet in mind with 'Porcelaine,' I was excited because I love his voice and I instantly thought of Serge Gainsbourg," Von Teese said of the song. "But don't think Sébastien is a copy of Gainsbourg; he's as good as him."
Tellier, a well-known French singer-songwriter, wrote and produced all 10 tracks on Von Teese's new album. While the record marks Von Teese's breakthrough as a solo artist, she has previously appeared on singles from British synth pop duo Monarchy, and South African hip-hop outfit Die Antwoord.