Diplo to Launch Curated SiriusXM Channel

Diplo is launching his own SiriusXM station, "Diplo's Revolution." The DJ-producer will hand-curate the channel's line-up of global, hip-hop, experimental and underground dance music. Diplo, Dillon Francis and Major Lazer members Jillionaire and Walshy Fire will each host original programs.

Related Diplo on Ripoffs, Why Streaming Hurts Taylor Swift and Why He's a 'Poseur' Outspoken DJ-producer discusses how he stays ahead of curve, being parodied by James Van Der Beek, a "disco" album with Mark Ronson and more

The channel will launch with a live Diplo DJ performance on Thursday, March 22nd at 9 p.m. ET. Other special guests will take part in the exclusive SiriusXM event, streaming from the Faena Theater in Miami Beach, Florida.

"Diplo's Revolution," on SiriusXM's channel 52, will feature live electronic festival coverage from events like Ultra Music Festival and Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, along with songs from Diplo's various musical projects, including Major Lazer, Jack Ü and other collaborations.

In a statement about his new radio venture, Diplo said he's "so stoked to be starting his own channel" with the company. "Back in 2012, I had a show with them called 'Blow Your Head,' and it's awesome to be back in the family launching this project together," he said. "I'm excited to share my favorite music from all over the world, and can't wait to have tons of friends on to do the same."

The producer will host two recurring shows on the channel: "Records on Records," a weekly dance music program, which airs Fridays at 7 p.m. ET, and the monthly "Diplo's Wavelength," featuring "the cultures and music he discovers while touring the world," which debuts the first Friday of each month.