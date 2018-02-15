Diplo, Tiesto, Zedd Lead Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Lineup

Diplo, Zedd, Tiësto and Kaskade are among the acts that lead 2018's Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas lineup. In its 22nd year, EDC Las Vegas will take place May 18th through May 20th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack and Marshmello will also take top billing.

This year, 250 acts will appear across eight stages, performing a variety of dance music subgenres, including trap, trance, techno, bass, house and bounce. More than 25 back-to-back performances are planned, including Doctor P and Flux Pavilion, DJ Stephanie and Lady Faith, and 12th Planet and Kill the Noise.

In addition to onstage performances, the event features costumed performers who will dance through the carnival atmosphere. Surprise artist performances are set to take place in five art cars that will be roaming the grounds.

New to the festival is its inaugural Camp EDC program, which provides camping ticketholders expanded festival experiences, including interactive activities and a Thursday night kickoff party featuring Excision, Habstrakt and G Jones. Camping attendees can rent RVs or park their own on varying campsites. There are also luxury pre-setup tents available for booking.

This year also marks festival promoter Insomniac's 25th anniversary. Insomniac Event founder Pasquale Rotella told Rolling Stone that camping brings likeminded people together. "You have time to talk. There's not this rush. There's time to meditate and connect. As gratifying as it is listening to the show, now you can get a massage during a set or take a yoga class," he said. "I want people to be able to go to a temporary city where communities have been formed. Granted, we're not going to camp everybody – it's limited to a percentage of people."