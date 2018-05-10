Diplo, Sia, Labrinth Supergroup Unveil New Song, 'Audio'

LSD, the new supergroup featuring U.K. singer Labrinth, Sia and Diplo, unveiled an exuberant new video for their latest song, "Audio."

The Ben Jones-directed clip opens with Diplo purchasing a used car and finding a fresh LSD tape in the glovebox. As he hits play on "Audio," the clip jumps to a young girl walking home from school, who encounters an animated Sia balloon floating through the air. The girl takes the balloon with her to a sprawling parking lot, where a mesmerizing dance routine breaks out once the infectious "Audio" chorus drops. More psychedelic animations fill the scenery as Diplo speeds through the parched Los Angeles riverbed and Labrinth wanders the otherwise empty city.

"Audio" follows LSD's debut track, "Genius," which they released last week. The group is reportedly prepping a studio album, though a release date and title have yet to be announced.

Sia has previously collaborated with both her LSD bandmates, most recently partnering with Labrinth on "To Be Human," her contribution to the Wonder Woman soundtrack. Diplo and Sia worked together on the original version of "Elastic Heart," which appeared on the Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack.