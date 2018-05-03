Diplo, Sia Announce New Group With Upbeat New Song, 'Genius'

Sia, Diplo and British musician Labrinth announced their new group, LSD, with a punchy debut song, "Genius."

Related Diplo Remembers Avicii: 'You Were the Gold Standard' "You were the best of this generation. A real superstar," Major Lazer producer says of Tim Bergling

The track is centered around staccato strings that swell and burst in a distinctly Diplo synth-pop drop. Labrinth and Sia trade verses that feature cheeky math puns and scientist shout-outs ("Oh you'll be my Einstein, my Newton, my Galileo, and my Hawking," Sia sings) before the hook.

"Genius" also arrives with a music video directed by Ben Jones. The psychedelic clip shows animations of Labrinth and Sia running away from a giant, floating Diplo head, as well as famous geniuses (Steve Jobs, Leonardo Da Vinci) as mice.

LSD are set to release another new song, "Audio," next week. The group is also working on an album, though a release date and title have yet to be announced.

Sia has collaborated with both of her LSD bandmates in the past, most recently partnering with Labrinth on "To Be Human," her contribution to the Wonder Woman soundtrack. Diplo and Sia worked together on the original version of "Elastic Heart," which appeared on the Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack.

