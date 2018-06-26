Dilly Dally Preview New Album With Searing 'I Feel Free'

Toronto punks Dilly Dally try to revive themselves, and the power of rock, in the new video for "I Feel Free," the first offering from their upcoming album, Heaven, out September 14th via Partisan Records.

"I Feel Free" begins with a soft sparkle but soon settles into a mid-tempo scorcher, with singer Katie Monks unleashing a vocal performance that finds her deftly switching between a soft whisper and a live-wire wail. Monks also wrote and directed the video for "I Feel Free," in which she attempts to exhume her bandmates from their graves and revive them with cigarettes and a Flying V guitar.

"This song is me asking my bandmates to let go of what's been weighing us down," Monks said of "I Feel Free." "We're not going to let the past hold us back from our dreams. Let's do this thing."

Dilly Dally recorded Heaven in Toronto with producer Rob Schnapf. Monks described the album's sound as "doom metal vibes with lots of positive messages." The record follows the band's critically acclaimed 2016 debut, Sore.

Dilly Dally will hit the road in support of Heaven in September, opening for FIDLAR during their fall trek. The run kicks off September 7th at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wraps November 2nd at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

Heaven Track List



1. "I Feel Free"

2. "Doom"

3. "Believe"

4. "Sober Motel"

5. "Sorry Ur Mad"

6. "Marijuana"

7. "Pretty Cold"

8. "Bad Biology"

9. "Heaven"