Diddy Donates $200,000 to Improve Maternal Healthcare in Uganda

Diddy announced plans to donate $200,000 to the Unforgettable healthcare campaign, which is expanding and improving the Suubi "Hope" Health Center in Uganda. The initiative was started by French Montana in partnership with the non-profit Mama Hope and Global Citizen after he filmed the video for his hit "Unforgettable" in Kampala.

Related Sean 'Diddy' Combs: The Hardest-Working Man in Hip-Hop A warts-and-all history of how Sean "Diddy" Combs built one of pop music's biggest empires

"I've always said my purpose is to inspire and empower the next generation to become great leaders – and to honor their hustle along the way," Diddy tells Rolling Stone. "In addition to passing the torch to French, I'm showing my support for the work he is doing in Uganda. Not only will Ciroc be donating $100,000 to support the organization Mama Hope, I am matching the donation so that our stories and successes can benefit as many people as possible."

Diddy's donation follows contributions from both French Montana and the Weeknd. Both artists donated $100,000 apiece to Mama Hope's efforts. That $400,000 will go towards building out the maternal healthcare facilities – a prenatal care clinic, a birth house, a new ambulance and more – at the Suubi Health Center, which serves a rural population in Budondo, Uganda.

"It's important to give back, it's important to be an agent of change," Diddy says in a video PSA announcing his donation. "That's a core part of being down with the Bad Boy family." To that end, French Montana aims to continue his philanthropic efforts in Morocco next. That initiative will be linked to the release of his upcoming video for "Famous."

Both "Famous" and "Unforgettable" appeared on French Montana's 2017 album Jungle Rules. The album was certified Gold by the RIAA, signifying the equivalent of 500,000 copies sold.