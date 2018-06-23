Details Emerge in XXXTentacion's Murder

A detective's sworn affidavit in the investigation into rapper Jahseh "XXXtentacion" Onfroy's death has revealed details about the murder as well as pinpointed how police locked onto the main suspect in the shooting, Dedrick Williams.

Related We've Only Begun to Understand XXXTentacion's Musical Legacy The rapper, who died at age 20, leaves behind a whirlwind of controversy, but also a huge musical footprint

Detective John Curcio of the Broward Sheriff’s Office stated in the affidavit, obtained by the New York Times, that Williams and his accomplice followed Onfroy to the Broward County, Florida motorcycle dealership where the rapper was shot and killed.

According to Curcio, Onfroy was specifically targeted in the attack, with Williams and another man following the rapper into the dealership, where one of the men used cash to buy a mask from the parts department.

Upon leaving the dealership, Onfroy's vehicle was blocked from exiting by the SUV driven by Williams and the accomplice, who were armed and "demanded property" from the rapper. "After a brief struggle, the victim is shot," Curcio said of the attempted robbery.

Surveillance footage from the dealership assisted police in locating Williams, who worked as a tattoo artist in the area. TMZ reports that the suspect was seen on camera purchasing a black, neoprene mask from the parts department, and witnesses later identified Williams when shown his photo.

However, the most damning evidence against Williams was his footwear: The suspect in Onfroy's murder wore a pair of distinct bright orange sandals; police said they found photos of Williams on social media wearing "the same or similar bright orange sandals."

The 22-year-old Williams was arrested Wednesday in Broward County and booked on charges including first degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car and driving without a valid license. The second suspect in Onfroy's death remains at large.