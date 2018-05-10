Jessie Reyez Accuses Beyonce Producer Detail of Sexual Misconduct

The singer Jessie Reyez accused Noel "Detail" Fisher, a producer with credits on massive hits like Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love," of sexual misconduct on Thursday. Bebe Rexha also accused the producer of inappropriate behavior in the studio.

Their allegations came after outlets like TMZ reported on Wednesday that two women, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, filed restraining orders against the producer. Both women alleged that Fisher had raped and beaten them and forced them to have sex with him in front of other people. A judge granted their request for a restraining order, according to TMZ.



Reyez did not accuse Fisher of any physical assault, but recounted her own story of Fisher's alleged sexual misconduct via Twitter. "One night over 6 years ago, Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me," Reyez wrote, sharing a link to TMZ's story on the allegations. "I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn't know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell."

In a follow-up Instagram post, Reyez said that her alleged experience with Fisher led her to write the song "Gatekeeper," in which she sings from the perspective of a powerful figure who coerces women into sex by promising them fame: "I'm the gatekeeper/ Spread your legs/ Open up/ You could be famous."

"My experience didn't get this awful [relative to the first two women who came forward]," Reyez wrote. "I hope these women find justice." A rep for Fisher did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Bebe Rexha, who enjoyed success as a songwriter before ascending to the Top Ten on the Hot 100 as a solo artist recently with "Meant to Be," also came forward on Twitter alleging misconduct by Fisher in the studio environment. "Glad these women came out," Rexha wrote. "It's scary. [Fisher] tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch."

Fisher had his first major hit as a producer in 2007 when Ray J and Yung Berg's "Sexy Can I" reached Number Three on the Hot 100. In the subsequent decade, he produced hits for Lil Wayne, Kelly Rowland, Rich Gang and Wiz Khalifa. He is credited twice on Beyoncé's eponymous 2013 album, helping to produce both "Drunk In Love" and "Jealous."

Though accusations of sexual misconduct and assault have repeatedly rattled Hollywood, they have been less common in the music industry. In March, Republic Records parted ways with Charlie Walk after an internal review of sexual misconduct allegations against the executive. The Time's Up movement recently issued an open letter calling on the music business to stop working with R. Kelly, who has facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. On Thursday, Spotify took partial action against the singer by removing his music from its playlists.