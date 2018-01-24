Demi Lovato's Upcoming Tour Will Include Free Therapy Sessions for Fans

Demi Lovato is putting her fans first for her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour by providing free therapy sessions and wellness workshops through CAST Centers – a wellness, addiction and mental health program based in Los Angeles – the singer announced Wednesday.

Fans will have the chance to sign up for the intimate chats, led by CAST founder and CEO Mike Bayer, as well as listen to special guest speakers talk about their own personal journeys with mental health and wellness. Speakers from Lovato's 2016 tour included Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Phil McIntyre, Bea Miller and Metta World Peace, among others.

Additionally, Bayer and Lovato will be partnering up with one mental health/wellness charity in each city, encouraging fans to donate via text message during the show itself.

"I want to do this because one, it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour," Lovato said during an appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday. "I've actually met people that go to CAST because they went to CAST on Tours and realized they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way and it’s changed lives and I want to be able to do that again. It's a part of my whole … life, about giving back and I think it's really important that I continue to do this while I'm on tour."

Lovato first worked with Bayer when she was undergoing treatment for substance addiction and her bipolar diagnosis. She is now a part owner of CAST Centers.

"Demi is a both a friend and a business partner who shares our passion for encouraging people to seek help and realize their true potential," Bayer said in a statement. "She's an inspiration who uses her own personal experiences to engage people in meaningful conversations about mental wellness. It is my hope and passion to bring this conversations of hope and healing mainstream, this tour is a step in that process."

On Good Morning America Wednesday, Lovato emphasized her aim to use her public platform for good.

"It make it my life goal to inspire other people," she said. "I think that it's important for me to use my voice for more than just singing. I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes that it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves. Whatever it is, I just want people to know they're not alone and I'm here for them."