Death Cab for Cutie Preview New Album With Simmering 'Gold Rush'

Death Cab for Cutie grapple with the inevitability of change in the video for their new song "Gold Rush." The track marks the first single off the group's upcoming album Thank You for Today, out August 17th via Atlantic.

Related Watch Death Cab for Cutie's Anti-Trump 'Million Dollar Loan' Video Jim James, Aimee Mann and R.E.M. among artists contributing new compositions and unreleased tracks to Dave Eggers' 30 Days, 30 Songs project

"Gold Rush" is a rumbling alt-rock ballad that finds singer Ben Gibbard confronting the sense of loss and alienation that comes from watching one's hometown change. "And now that our haunts have taken flight," he sings, "And been replaced with construction sites/ Oh how I feel like a stranger here/ Searching for something that’s disappeared."

Alex Southam directed the video for "Gold Rush," in which Gibbard sings the song while walking down a busy city street. The outfits of the first passersby have a Fifties feel, but with each block Gibbard walks, the styles seem to change and evolve until finally the Death Cab frontman finds himself trapped among people staring at their smartphones.

Thank You for Today follows Death Cab for Cutie's 2015 album Kintsugi. The record was produced and mixed by Rich Costey, who also helmed Kintsugi. Thank You for Today also marks the first time Death Cab's core lineup – Gibbard, Nick Harmer and Jason McGerr – recorded in the studio with touring members Dave Depper and and Zac Rae.

Death Cab for Cutie will play a handful of festivals this summer before embarking on a North American tour in the fall. The trek starts with a set at the Life is Beautiful festival, which takes place September 21st through 23rd in Las Vegas.

Thank You for Today Track List



1. "I Dreamt We Spoke Again"

2. "Summer Years"

3. "Gold Rush"

4. "Your Hurricane"

5. "When We Drive"

6. "Autumn Love"

7. "Northern Lights"

8. "You Moved Away"

9. "Near/Far"

10. "60 & Punk"