Death Cab for Cutie Plot North American Tour

Death Cab for Cutie will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of a new LP, which is set to arrive this summer.
The trek kicks off in late September when the band plays the Life is Beautiful festival, taking place September 21st through 23rd in Las Vegas. Death Cab will play Eugene, Oregon on the 24th while their ensuing run includes stops in Dallas, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta and Miami. The tour wraps October 23rd in Orlando.
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, May 2nd, at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets officially go on sale May 4th at 10 a.m. local time. One dollar from each ticket purchased through the Death Cab website will benefit the Seattle group, Aurora Commons. Complete information is available on the band's website.
Prior to their fall tour, Death Cab will play a handful of previously announced shows in August. The stops include Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Montana.
Death Cab for Cutie recently finished recording their new LP, which will mark their first since 2015's Kintsugi. The band has yet to reveal a title for the new record, though a trailer teased an August release date. The video also featured a snippet of new music, a mellow synth-pop tune with shuffling percussion and Ben Gibbard singing, "I dreamt we spoke, I dreamt we spoke again."
Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates
September 21-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
September 24 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
September 25 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
September 27 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley
September 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
October 1 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
October 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
October 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
October 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
October 7 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
October 9 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
October 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
October 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
October 14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre
October 17 – Washington DC @ Anthem
October 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
October 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
October 20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 22 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
October 23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live