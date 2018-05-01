Death Cab for Cutie Plot North American Tour

Death Cab for Cutie will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of a new LP, which is set to arrive this summer.

Related Watch Death Cab for Cutie's Anti-Trump 'Million Dollar Loan' Video Jim James, Aimee Mann and R.E.M. among artists contributing new compositions and unreleased tracks to Dave Eggers' 30 Days, 30 Songs project

The trek kicks off in late September when the band plays the Life is Beautiful festival, taking place September 21st through 23rd in Las Vegas. Death Cab will play Eugene, Oregon on the 24th while their ensuing run includes stops in Dallas, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta and Miami. The tour wraps October 23rd in Orlando.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, May 2nd, at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets officially go on sale May 4th at 10 a.m. local time. One dollar from each ticket purchased through the Death Cab website will benefit the Seattle group, Aurora Commons. Complete information is available on the band's website.

Prior to their fall tour, Death Cab will play a handful of previously announced shows in August. The stops include Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Montana.

Death Cab for Cutie recently finished recording their new LP, which will mark their first since 2015's Kintsugi. The band has yet to reveal a title for the new record, though a trailer teased an August release date. The video also featured a snippet of new music, a mellow synth-pop tune with shuffling percussion and Ben Gibbard singing, "I dreamt we spoke, I dreamt we spoke again."







Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates



September 21-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

September 24 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

September 25 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

September 27 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley

September 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

October 1 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

October 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

October 3 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

October 7 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

October 9 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

October 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre

October 17 – Washington DC @ Anthem

October 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

October 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

October 20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 22 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

October 23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live