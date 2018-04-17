Deafheaven Return With First New Song Since 2015, 'Honeycomb'

San Francisco-based metal outfit Deafheaven unveiled the new song, "Honeycomb." The track marks the group's first new music in three years.

"Honeycomb" is a multifaceted track that alternates between thrash to hard rock before easing into a delicate outro. Singer George Clarke anchors the track, his vivid, gorgeous lyrics – "I'm reluctant to stay sad/ Life beyond is a field of flowers" – erupting from his devastating wail.

Deafheaven also released the video for "Honeycomb," which features shots of the band working on the song in the studio, as well as footage filmed around the Bay Area.

Deafheaven are reportedly recording their fourth album with producer, and frequent collaborator, Jack Shirley in Oakland. The record will follow their 2015 LP, New Bermuda, and their 2013 breakout, Sunbather. Deafheaven are expected to release the as-yet-untitled LP sometime this year via Anti-.