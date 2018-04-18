Deafheaven Detail New LP, 'Ordinary Corrupt Human Love'

San Francisco-based metal act Deafheaven will release their fourth album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, on July 13th via Anti- Records. The LP includes the recently issued, 12-minute lead single, "Honeycomb," which they paired with a vivid video featuring in-studio footage and shots from around the Bay Area.
Producer and frequent collaborator Jack Shirley helmed the record, which follows 2015's New Bermuda and the band's acclaimed breakout release, 2013's Sunbather. According to a press release, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love – titled after Graham Greene's 1951 novel The End of the Affair – will expand the band's sonic palette to include "psychedelic vocals, jazz-inspired percussion and intricate piano melodies."
Deafheaven also announced a North American tour behind the LP. The 30-date trek launches July 11th in Phoenix and concludes August 18th in L.A. While the band has yet to reveal their new song titles, Spin notes that the track list is available via iTunes New Zealand.
Deafheaven Tour Dates
July 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
July 13 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
July 14 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
July 15 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
July 17 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
July 18 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
July 19 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
July 20 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
July 21 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
July 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
July 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
July 25 - Boston, MA @ Royale
July 26 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
July 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
July 28 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
July 30 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
July 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
August 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
August 3 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
August 4 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
August 5 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
August 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
August 8 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
August 10 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
August 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
August 12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
August 14 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
August 17 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
August 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern