Deafheaven Detail New LP, 'Ordinary Corrupt Human Love'

San Francisco-based metal act Deafheaven will release their fourth album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, on July 13th via Anti- Records. The LP includes the recently issued, 12-minute lead single, "Honeycomb," which they paired with a vivid video featuring in-studio footage and shots from around the Bay Area.

Producer and frequent collaborator Jack Shirley helmed the record, which follows 2015's New Bermuda and the band's acclaimed breakout release, 2013's Sunbather. According to a press release, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love – titled after Graham Greene's 1951 novel The End of the Affair – will expand the band's sonic palette to include "psychedelic vocals, jazz-inspired percussion and intricate piano melodies."

Deafheaven also announced a North American tour behind the LP. The 30-date trek launches July 11th in Phoenix and concludes August 18th in L.A. While the band has yet to reveal their new song titles, Spin notes that the track list is available via iTunes New Zealand.

Deafheaven Tour Dates



July 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

July 13 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

July 14 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

July 15 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 17 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

July 18 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

July 19 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

July 20 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

July 21 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

July 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

July 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

July 25 - Boston, MA @ Royale

July 26 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

July 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

July 28 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

July 30 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

July 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

August 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

August 3 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

August 4 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

August 5 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

August 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

August 8 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

August 10 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

August 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

August 12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

August 14 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

August 17 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

August 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern