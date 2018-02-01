Dead & Company to Headline Lockn' Festival 2018

Grateful Dead offshoot group Dead & Company will make a rare festival appearance when they headline Lockn' Festival this summer. The four-day event takes place in Arrington, VA, at Infinity Downs Farm from August 23rd through the 26th.

The group – comprising original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – are slated to perform four sets over the course of two nights, which will span material from the Grateful Dead's deep catalog of songs.

While many of Dead & Company's individual members have performed at the festival on several occasions previously (last year, Weir and Phil Lesh teamed for a performance of the Grateful Dead's 1977 classic Terrapin Station), this marks the first time the group will collectively appear as Dead & Company.

"The Grateful Dead played legendary shows at Monterey Pop, the US Festival and Woodstock, but their heyday occurred before the modern music festivals we know today emerged," said Lockn’ organizer Peter Shapiro. "We are honored to have Dead & Company headline back-to-back nights because it's so rare. This festival was built on the spirit of the Grateful Dead so their performance is going to be a very big deal for Deadheads everywhere."



Lockn' will reveal the rest of the lineup via social media over the course of the next week, with one new act announced each day beginning on Friday. The full lineup will be unveiled on February 8th. Tier 1 tickets go on sale on February 9th via Lockn' Festival's website. Three and four-day weekend passes will also be offered this year.

In its sixth year, the jam-band friendly festival takes place at Infinity Downs Farm and Oak Ridge Farm, which are flanked by the Blue Ridge Mountains and features two stages and on-site camping.

Dead & Company will embark on a summer tour beginning May 30th in Mansfield, MA, at Xfinity Center.