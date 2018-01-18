Dead & Company Plot Summer Tour

Grateful Dead offshoot outfit Dead & Company will embark on an expansive North American tour this summer.

The trek begins May 30th at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts and wraps with a two-night stand, July 13th and 14th, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The tour finds Dead & Company playing a variety of venues, from arenas and amphitheaters to stadiums. The group will notably play two nights at Citi Field in New York City, June 15th and 16th, and a single show at Dodger Stadium July 7th.

Tickets for most shows go on sale January 26th at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation, though others will be available January 27th at 10 a.m. local time (tickets for the Boulder and New York City concerts will not be available through Ticketmaster). Along with general admissions packages, Dead & Co. are also offering several VIP packages.

Fans can register for access to tickets via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program starting today, January 18th. Citi cardholders and American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets for select shows starting January 23rd at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Dead & Co. website.

Formed in 2015, Dead & Company features original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, as well as John Mayer, Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

Prior to Dead & Co.'s summer tour, Weir and his Grateful Dead co-founder Phil Lesh will notably reunite for a short tour. The trek will comprise six shows in three cities, New York City, Boston and Chicago, in early March.

Dead & Company Tour Dates



May 30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 1 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 2 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 13 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

June 15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

June 16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

June 19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 22 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

June 30 – Eugene, OR @ Autzen Stadium

July 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

July 3 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

July 6 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

July 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 13 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

July 14 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field