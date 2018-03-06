David Lynch's Festival of Disruption Announces Brooklyn Lineup

Jim James, Animal Collective, Angel Olsen and Flying Lotus are among the artists slated to perform at the David Lynch Foundation's Festival of Disruption, which comes to New York's Brooklyn Steel on May 19th and 20th.

The director himself, who will curate and host the two-day festival, will also present a series of talks, including a Blue Velvet screening with actress Isabella Rossellini. An art exhibit showcasing works by Lynch, William Eggleston and Sandro Miller’s Psychogenic Fugue featuring John Malkovich photographed as iconic David Lynch characters is also planned.

Au Revoir Simone, Jon Hopkins, Rebekah Del Rio and more will also perform at the Festival of Disruption, which raises money for the David Lynch Foundation, "whose mission is reducing toxic stress and trauma among at-risk populations, including victims of domestic violence, veterans suffering from PTSD, and underserved urban youth, through the evidence-based Transcendental Meditation technique."

The Lynch-curated fest will also feature meditation experiences led by Bob Roth and featuring Brian Eno’s Reflection. Jewelry designers and presenting sponsors Alex and Ani will also have a pop-up shop at the festival and will sell David Lynch “Meditating Eye” products to support the organization.

Lynch held the festival in Los Angeles for the first two years before expanding it to Brooklyn (the festival will continue running in Los Angeles concurrently.) Tickets for the third annual Festival of Disruption go on sale Thursday, March 8th, with a limited number of tickets including an intimate cocktail party hosted by Lynch.