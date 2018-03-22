Trending

Hear David Guetta, Sia Reunite on Inspirational New Song 'Flames'

Pair's first collaboration was in 2011 for the smash hit "Titanium"

David Guetta and Sia have teamed up once more for the inspiring, motivational new single "Flames."

On the song, Guetta goes for a less clubby sound than usual. The song is more earnest as Sia offers words of encouragement to a loved one weathering a tough time. "So my love, keep on running/ You gotta get through today," she sings on the booming chorus — as has become her signature. "There my love, keep on running/ Gotta keep those tears at bay."

"Titanium" was the pair's first collaboration, which also marked Sia's move from a pop songwriter to a lead pop vocalist. In 2012, they created the song "She Wolf (Falling to Pieces)" and most recently, "Bang My Head" in 2015 with a guest verse from Fetty Wap. 

In November, Sia released her eighth album, Everyday Is Christmas. While Guetta has released copious standalone singles over the years, his last full-length LP was 2014's Listen.