Hear David Guetta, Sia Reunite on Inspirational New Song 'Flames'

David Guetta and Sia reunited for an uplifting new song called "Flames." The hit-making pair most famously teamed up on the smash single "Titanium" in 2011.

On the song, Guetta goes for a less clubby sound than usual. The song is more earnest as Sia offers words of encouragement to a loved one weathering a tough time. "So my love, keep on running/ You gotta get through today," she sings on the booming chorus — as has become her signature. "There my love, keep on running/ Gotta keep those tears at bay."

"Titanium" was the pair's first collaboration, which also marked Sia's move from a pop songwriter to a lead pop vocalist. In 2012, they created the song "She Wolf (Falling to Pieces)" and most recently, "Bang My Head" in 2015 with a guest verse from Fetty Wap.

In November, Sia released her eighth album, Everyday Is Christmas. While Guetta has released copious standalone singles over the years, his last full-length LP was 2014's Listen.