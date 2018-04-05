Watch David Guetta Play Evil Emperor in New 'Flames' Video With Sia

Ninjas take down an evil emperor played by David Guetta, in the action-packed new video for his latest collaboration with Sia, "Flames."

The Lior Molcho-directed clip stars Lauren May Kim, Erin Wu and Courtney Chen as the Flames, a trio of young ninjas studying under a martial arts master, played by Danny Trejo. Amidst learning how to chop wood with their bare hands and spear flies with chopsticks, an army of attackers swarm the master's compound, killing Trejo's character and kidnapping the Flames.

The kidnappers bring the Flames back to Guetta, but instead of going quietly, the trio shake off their handcuffs and swiftly dispose of the masked goons. But the Flames are unable to overcome the emperor's magical powers, until the ghost of the master appears in the sky and encourages them to band together. The trio do so, and dispatch the emperor by shoving his flame-throwing hands into his crotch.

Guetta and Sia released "Flames" last month. The track marks the pair's fourth collaboration, following "Bang My Head," "She Wolf (Falling to Pieces)" and their 2011 hit, "Titanium."