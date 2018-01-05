David Duchovny Details New Album 'Every Third Thought'

David Duchovny has announced the release of his sophomore album, Every Third Thought. The follow-up to 2015's Hell or Highwater, the new 12-song set will be released on February 9th via King Baby/GMG.

According to a statement, the new material eschews the folky vibe of the musician-actor's debut LP and moves into a more rock direction. It will first be released digitally and on streaming services before becoming available on CD and vinyl.

"I feel like this album presents a real growth lyrically and musically from the first and I can't wait to get it out there," Duchovny said in a statement.

Duchovny's musical aspirations are a relatively recent development. In 2015, Duchovny told Rolling Stone he first picked up the guitar just a few years prior to amuse himself and he began with the classics. "The Beatles, Lou Reed, the Band, Petty — classic white-guy rock," he said, naming artists whose songs he first learned to play on guitar. "I love Seventies funk, but I'm not good enough to play it yet. So hopefully, within the next year or so, I'll get my jazzy chords and come out with a little Sly and the Family Stone tribute album."

Following the release of Every Third Thought, he will embark on a tour through New Zealand and Australia with U.S. dates to follow. In the meantime, he's starring in the 11th season of The X-Files, which premiered on Wednesday on Fox.

Every Third Thought Track List

1. "Half Life"

2. "Every Third Thought"

3. "Maybe I Can't"

4. "Stranger in the Sacred Heart"

5. "Mo'"

6. "Someone Else's Girl"

7. "When the Whistle Blows"

8. "Spiral"

9. "Roman Coin"

10. "Jericho"

11. "Last First Time"

12. "Marble Sun"