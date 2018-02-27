David Crosby Plots North American Solo Tour

David Crosby announced a new run of U.S. concerts for summer and spring 2018. In April, the legendary singer-songwriter will begin recording his next solo LP. Last year, he released Sky Trails, his third album in four years.

Crosby's 21-date trek launches May 19th in Tulsa, Oklahoma and concludes June 29th with a show at Morrison, Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside the Avett Brothers. The jaunt also includes one-off gigs with Alison Krauss (June 6th in Vienna, Virginia) and Mary Chapin Carpenter and Chris Hillman (June 16th in Lenox, Massachusetts).



The former CSNY member is set to appear on Harry Shearer's upcoming album as Spinal Tap member Derek Smalls, Smalls Change. The LP, out April 13th, also features guest spots from Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, former Yes member Rick Wakeman, Dweezil Zappa, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

Last month, Crosby joined another all-star line-up – including Chris Thile, Laura Mvula and Snarky Puppy – for an evening of protest songs at New York City's Carnegie Hall.

David Crosby Tour Dates

May 19 – Tulsa, OK @ Club Brady

May 20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

May 22 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

May 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

May 26 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

May 27 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

May 29 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

May 31 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theatre

June 2 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

June 3 – Gettysburg, PA @ Majestic Theatre

June 6 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Centre for the Performing Arts

June 7 - West Long Branch, NJ @ Pollak Theatre - Monmouth University

June 9 - Westhampton Beach, NY @ Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Centre

June 10 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Music Hall

June 12 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

June 14 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park

June 16 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

June 17 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Centre

June 28 - Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel

June 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre