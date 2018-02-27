David Crosby Plots North American Solo Tour

David Crosby announced a new run of U.S. concerts for summer and spring 2018. In April, the legendary singer-songwriter will begin recording his next solo LP. Last year, he released Sky Trails, his third album in four years.
Crosby's 21-date trek launches May 19th in Tulsa, Oklahoma and concludes June 29th with a show at Morrison, Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside the Avett Brothers. The jaunt also includes one-off gigs with Alison Krauss (June 6th in Vienna, Virginia) and Mary Chapin Carpenter and Chris Hillman (June 16th in Lenox, Massachusetts).
The former CSNY member is set to appear on Harry Shearer's upcoming album as Spinal Tap member Derek Smalls, Smalls Change. The LP, out April 13th, also features guest spots from Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, former Yes member Rick Wakeman, Dweezil Zappa, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.
Last month, Crosby joined another all-star line-up – including Chris Thile, Laura Mvula and Snarky Puppy – for an evening of protest songs at New York City's Carnegie Hall.
David Crosby Tour Dates
May 19 – Tulsa, OK @ Club Brady
May 20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
May 22 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
May 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
May 26 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
May 27 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
May 29 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
May 31 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theatre
June 2 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
June 3 – Gettysburg, PA @ Majestic Theatre
June 6 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Centre for the Performing Arts
June 7 - West Long Branch, NJ @ Pollak Theatre - Monmouth University
June 9 - Westhampton Beach, NY @ Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Centre
June 10 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Music Hall
June 12 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
June 14 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park
June 16 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
June 17 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Centre
June 28 - Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel
June 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre