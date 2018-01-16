David Byrne Expands 'American Utopia' Tour

David Byrne has extended his North American tour in support of his upcoming new album, American Utopia.
The new set of dates begins with a performance at the first week of Coachella, followed by an April 15th show in Tuscon, Arizona. Byrne will play a string of southwest dates before returning to Coachella for week two, after which he'll trek across North America with stops in Dallas, San Antonio, Nashville, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Portland and Chicago before wrapping June 9th in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Byrne will tour Europe throughout June and July, but has another North American run scheduled to start August 1st in Shelburne, Vermont and end August 28th in Morrison, Colorado. Complete ticket information for both legs of Byrne's North American tour is available on the musician's website.
Byrne is already scheduled to play a string of sold-out U.S. shows this March alongside several South American dates. When he announced this first run, Byrne said the set list would feature new songs and Talking Heads classics. "This is the most ambitious show I've done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed," the musician said.
American Utopia arrives March 9th and marks Byrne's first solo album since 2004's Grown Backwards. The musician previously shared the LP's first single, "Everybody's Coming to My House," which was co-written with Brian Eno and features contributions from Sampha, TTY and Onyx Collective's Isaiah Barr.
David Byrne Tour Dates
April 14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
April 17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater
April 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts
April 19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater
April 21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
April 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
April 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
April 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn
May 4 - May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
May 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 8 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium
May 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
May 10 – Durham PAC @ Durham, NC
May 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts
May 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
May 16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
May 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater
May 19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place
May 20 – Edmonton, ALB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
May 21 – Calgary, ALB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
May 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
May 24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
May 27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium
May 28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center
May 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre
June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater
June 5 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
June 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts
June 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
June 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater
August 1 – Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum - The Green
August 3 – Toronto, ONT @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts
August 5 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
August 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall
August 10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater
August 11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center
August 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
August 16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
August 18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium
August 21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater
August 24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
August 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater