David Byrne Expands 'American Utopia' Tour

David Byrne has extended his North American tour in support of his upcoming new album, American Utopia.



The new set of dates begins with a performance at the first week of Coachella, followed by an April 15th show in Tuscon, Arizona. Byrne will play a string of southwest dates before returning to Coachella for week two, after which he'll trek across North America with stops in Dallas, San Antonio, Nashville, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Portland and Chicago before wrapping June 9th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Byrne will tour Europe throughout June and July, but has another North American run scheduled to start August 1st in Shelburne, Vermont and end August 28th in Morrison, Colorado. Complete ticket information for both legs of Byrne's North American tour is available on the musician's website.

Byrne is already scheduled to play a string of sold-out U.S. shows this March alongside several South American dates. When he announced this first run, Byrne said the set list would feature new songs and Talking Heads classics. "This is the most ambitious show I've done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed," the musician said.

American Utopia arrives March 9th and marks Byrne's first solo album since 2004's Grown Backwards. The musician previously shared the LP's first single, "Everybody's Coming to My House," which was co-written with Brian Eno and features contributions from Sampha, TTY and Onyx Collective's Isaiah Barr.

David Byrne Tour Dates



April 14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

April 17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater

April 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts

April 19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater

April 21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

April 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

April 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

April 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn

May 4 - May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

May 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 8 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium

May 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

May 10 – Durham PAC @ Durham, NC

May 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts

May 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

May 16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

May 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater

May 19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place

May 20 – Edmonton, ALB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

May 21 – Calgary, ALB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

May 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

May 24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

May 27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium

May 28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center

May 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre

June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

June 5 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

June 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts

June 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

June 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater

August 1 – Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum - The Green

August 3 – Toronto, ONT @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts

August 5 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

August 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall

August 10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

August 11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center

August 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

August 16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

August 18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium

August 21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater

August 24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater