Guitarists Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison are recruiting Billy Idol, Courtney Love, Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes for a mental health charity concert. The event will take place April 16th at Los Angeles' Belasco Theatre.

The Above Ground event will benefit the Recording Academy's Musicares Foundation. It will feature the all-star lineup covering two classic records: the Velvet Underground's 1967 album, The Velvet Underground & Nico and Adam and the Ants' 1980 record, Kings of the Wild Frontier.

"After losing too many friends to suicide and depression, and having suffered personally with a wide range of mental health issues, we want to raise awareness and funds for the treatment of mental health," Morrison said in a video clip.

Navarro promised the all-star band will perform the two "iconic albums in their entirety – exactly as they were recorded and released on vinyl." A Live Nation ticket pre-sale launches Thursday, February 22nd at 10 a.m. PST and concludes Friday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. PST. General public tickets go on sale Saturday, February 24th at 10 a.m. PST.

Morrison ends the video on a poignant note about mental health awareness, encouraging viewers to "spread the word that it's OK to ask for help."