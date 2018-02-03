Dave Matthews Band Violinist Boyd Tinsley Announces Break From Band

The night before Dave Matthews Band perform at a pre-Super Bowl show in Minneapolis, the group's longtime violinist Boyd Tinsley announced he is taking "a break" from the band and touring.

Related Charlottesville: Dave Matthews Band, Lorde, Lady Gaga React "This town has grown from its sometimes great but often difficult history and is marching toward an inclusive future," DMB writes of "hometown"

"I need to take a break from the band & touring 2 focus on my family & my health 4 a while," Tinsley tweeted Friday night, less than 24 hours before the group's The Night Before gig at the Xcel Energy Center.

"I will miss you guys & my brothers in the band but I’m somewhat worn out & need 2 spend more time with my family & 2 bring more balance to my life. Thanks 4 ur Love."

Prior to the announcement, Tinsley said that he had been "wrestling with a decision." "Before I talk about me I hope that all are well and sending extra love to those who are in need," he added.

Dave Matthews Band last performed together at the Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity event in September 2017. The benefit concert appearance marked the band's first gig since September 2016.

Tinsley's abrupt departure also comes three months before Dave Matthews Band embark on a summer tour in support of their upcoming new album, the group's first since 2012's Away From the World. The summer trek is scheduled to span from May 18th until September 10th.

Dave Matthews Band have not yet commented on Tinsley's absence or how they will handle the situation on social media. The violinist has been a member of the group since 1992 and appeared on every Dave Matthews Band album from 1994's Under the Table and Dreaming to the band's still-untitled ninth studio LP, due out this summer.

On December 6th, Tinsley tweeted to fans, "I’m looking forward to the new year and another tour. It’ll be great to play for you guys again. #DMB"