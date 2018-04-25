Dave Matthews Band Prep First LP in Six Years, 'Come Tomorrow'

Dave Matthews Band will release their ninth studio album, Come Tomorrow, on June 8th via RCA Records. The group has yet to detail a tracklist for the LP, which follows their chart-topping 2012 set, Away From the World.

The genre-bending jam crew recorded Come Tomorrow between tours at studios in Seattle, Los Angeles and their hometown, Charlottesville, Virginia. The band worked with a handful of producers, many of whom are previous collaborators: John Alagia helmed their 1993 debut, Remember Two Things, and their follow-up 1994 EP, Recently, along with several live LPs; Rob Evans worked as an engineer on 2005's Stand Up and 2009's Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King; Rob Cavallo produced Big Whiskey; and Mark Batson produced Stand Up.

Dave Matthews Band will preview songs from the new record during a previously announced North American tour, which launches May 18th in Woodlands, Texas and runs through September 10th in Los Angeles. Every online ticket order for the trek purchased up to May 17th will include free CD or digital copy of the album upon its release.

It remains unclear whether violinist Boyd Tinsley will appear on Come Tomorrow. The longtime member, who does not appear in the band's latest press photo, announced in February that he's taking "a break from the band and touring" to focus on his family and health.

Batson, answering a fan Instagram question about Tinsley's status, appeared to suggest that the violinist participated in at least some sessions for the LP, writing, "Not sure of the final tracklist so don't know which songs David will pick for the album." However, the producer did confirm the presence of a different former member, late woodwind player LeRoi Moore, adding, "There is LeRoi music on this album!!!! I know at least one song. Again, some of the music was so powerful people had tears."