Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album, Summer Tour

The Dave Matthews Band will release their first new studio album since 2012's Away From the World, this summer.

In 2017, Matthews debuted several new songs live, including "Samurai Cop." "I think we have some great music and some stuff that [drummer] Carter [Beauford] and I worked on that’s added to the pile," Matthews told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "There's a lot to choose from. I just hope I choose wisely."

In 2015, Matthews told Rolling Stone that the band was in the studio. "I go on a lot of tangents, so I've been doing some writing, and I certainly could fill the space of several albums with music that I've made," he added. "But I haven't yet fallen in love with the whole thing. I'm in love with parts of it."



In addition to prepping a new record, the Dave Matthews Band are planning to tour heavily. They start the 2018 run on May 18th in the Woodlands, Texas and play through June, July, August and September, with multiple dates scheduled in eight different cities. The Dave Matthews Band finish the tour with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 10th.

Tickets are available now for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association via the organization's website. Tickets purchased before May 17th will come with a voucher for a CD or digital download of Matthews' album once it is released. There will be another pre-sale for Citi card members from Tuesday, January 30, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 1, at 10 p.m. Finally, the general public can buy tickets starting Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m.