Dave Grohl Producing TV Show Based on Mother's Rock Moms Book

Virginia Hanlon Grohl, mother of Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl, is developing a docuseries based on her 2017 book, From Cradle to Stage, featuring interviews with fellow music moms.

For the original project, Virginia spoke with numerous mothers of famous musicians, including Marianne Stipe (mother of R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe), Donna Haim (the Haim sisters), Janis Winehouse (Amy Winehouse), Verna Griffin (Dr. Dre) and Hester Diamond (the Beastie Boys' Mike D). The series, produced with Live Nation Productions and Endeavor Content, will utilize excerpts from interviews with the mothers of Pharrell, Adam Levine, Tom Morello and more alongside Virginia Grohl's personal stories and family photos.

Virginia and Dave Grohl will executive produce the show alongside Live Nation Productions' Heather Parry and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.

"I'm beyond excited to join in on the next step of my mother's project to explore the stories of other musicians who were as fortunate as me, having been raised by such amazing women," Dave Grohl told Variety of the show. "Plus…I owe her one."

"I'm excited to introduce the viewing public to the strong, loving women who have supported the insistent dreams of their musical sons and daughters," added Virginia Grohl. "To [Gary Clark Jr.'s mother] Sandi Clark, who learned the music business from a book and launched her son's career – and [Geddy Lee's mother] Mary Weinrib, who had to cancel her own dreams of an education to allow her son to thrive with Rush. To Janis Winehouse, who recognized her daughter's extreme talent, but was helpless to control the demons that brought that brilliant career to a tragic end. Their backgrounds vary greatly, but they have so much in common. Viewers will join all the mothers around a table when they meet for the first time at a celebratory dinner where secrets and stories will be shared and compared. It's possible that a toast will involve a wine from the Lambert family winery – and a glass of milk for Mary Morello!"

Virginia Grohl spoke with Rolling Stone about her book last April, detailing the genesis of her unique approach. "They all said, 'Oh, there's nothing interesting about me except for my son or daughter,'" she said of the 18 mothers she interviewed. "And then it turned out that wasn't true at all."