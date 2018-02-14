Dave Chappelle, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplomats Lead 2018 Roots Picnic

Dave Chappelle, Lil Uzi Vert, the Diplomats, Dirty Projectors and the Roots are among the acts appearing at this year's Roots Picnic, which takes place at Philadelphia's Festival Pier on June 2nd.

Related The Roots' Black Thought on How He Spit Nearly 10-Minute Viral Freestyle "People had given up hope that someone out there was still around who is doing it the way we had done it"

Chappelle will host a Roots Jam Session "with mad mad mad surprise guests! Like seriously im not naming em here. Just gonna be one POW! after another POW POW after another #BoomBapPowSurprise for ya," Questlove promised on Instagram. The Roots and Chappelle previously held a Jam Session during Grammy Week in New York.

This year's 11th annual Roots Picnic will also feature sets by 2 Chainz, BadBadNotGood, DVSN, 6lack, Brandy, Rapsody and the Roots' Black Thought leading a Live Mixtape alongside J. Period, Fabalous and Jadakiss. The one-day festival will also feature a Podcast Stage and a Lifestyle Stage featuring Madden and NBA2K video game tourneys.

"This year we’ve tried to vary the non-musical elements of the lineup," the Roots manager Shawn Gee said in a statement. "We see so many homogenous festival lineups, and we've always prided ourselves on trying to create unique moments for the Roots Picnic attendee that they can’t see anywhere else. The Roots headline collaborative set is always unique, and in addition we are very bullish on the podcast space, so we’ve decided to dedicate and program an entire stage with some of the best culturally relevant podcasts."

Tickets for this year's Roots Picnic go on sale starting Friday, February 16th.