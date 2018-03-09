See Dan Deacon in Talking Heads-Inspired Ed Schrader's Music Beat Video

Baltimore noise-rock duo, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, released the gleeful new video for "Riddles," the title track of their buzzy third album produced by electro-pop composer Dan Deacon.

The Jay Buim-directed video opens like a Baltimore film noir. Beneath the glow of a streetlamp, singer Ed Schrader and bassist Devlin Rice trudge to local venue the Crown, looking beleaguered in their suit and ties. But as the jittery piano converges with Rice's bass, the scene morphs into a ragtag parallel universe where Schrader's as big as Frank Sinatra – though he sounds more like A-Ha's Morten Harket – and oozes British glam.

The band's real-life collaborators and friends amplify the euphoria with their own dress-up fantasies. Deacon, Lexie Mountain, Rozie Jordan, Kevin Blackstone, Kevin Sherry, Jeff McGrath (formerly of Thank You), rapper DDm preen in flashy, thrift store threads over the song's New Wave rumble. "The concept originally was supposed to be Ed and I working at a venue and letting our friends in to sing karaoke," Devlin Rice tells Rolling Stone. "Jay refined that idea with wonderful elements drawing inspiration from Talking Heads' 'Wild Life' and B-52's 'Legal Tender.'"

"I love that this video feels one part Pee Wee Herman, one part Sinead O'Connor and one part Talking Heads," Schrader tells Rolling Stone. "I feel like that's been us in a nutshell these past two years – a wild, technicolor roller coaster ride of very vivid emotions. The subject matter is bittersweet, but the music propels you through a dark forest to a bursting waterfall of teenage reminiscence."

Riddles is also the first record Deacon produced for another band and worked on it simultaneously as the soundtrack for the acclaimed documentary Rat Film, he told Rolling Stone last year. With Deacon, ESMB fleshed out their elemental drum-and-bass sound and embraced a more accessible, synth-pop direction. "The [Ed Schrader's Music Beat] record is going to be a big deal," Deacon said at the time. "It's got strings ... it's melodic; Ed is just singing."



Ed Schrader's Music Beat are on an expansive tour in the United States and Europe in support of Riddles. They released the video for the unbridled punk rock song, "Dunce," in January. The band also recently performed as the musical guest on Adult Swim's Williams Street Swap Shop.

Carpark Records

Riddles Track List



1. "Dunce"

2. "Seagull"

3. "Riddles"

4. "Dizzy Devil"

5. "Wave To The Water"

6. "Rust"

7. "Kid Radium"

8. "Humbucker Blues"

9. "Tom"

10. "Culebra"

Ed Schrader's Music Beat Tour Dates



March 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Mammal Gallery

March 12 - Houston, TX @ Walter's Downtown

March 13 - Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Company

March 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

March 15 - 18 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 19 - Hot Springs, AK @ VOV Fest

March 20 - Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

March 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

March 24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

March 26 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

March 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Make Out Room

March 31 - Portland, OR @ The Know

April 4 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records

April 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ Kitty Cat Klub

April 6 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

April 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Quarters Rock N Roll Palace

April 8 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

April 10 - Toronto, ON @ Baby G

April 11 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

April 12 - Providence, RI @ AS220

April 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right