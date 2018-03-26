CupcakKe Throws Equality Street Party in 'Crayons' Video

CupcakKe defends equality in her new "Crayons" video. The Chicago rapper and a group of strangers rally to defend a gay couple who are harassed on the sidewalk. Their union turns into a street party, with the emcee proudly flying a rainbow flag. Elsewhere in the clip, CupcakKe raps in a dark room while wearing a glow-in-the-dark fur coat.



Related How CupcakKe, Former Church Poet, Became a Fearless, Sex-Positive Rapper 20-year-old artist with viral hits like "Vagina" got her start writing, performing poems "strictly about God" as a 14-year-old in Chicago churches

"Crayons" appears on CupcakKe's recently issued third LP, Ephorize. Her previous record, Queen Elizabitch, appeared on Rolling Stone's Best Rap Albums of 2017 list.



Last week, the rapper blasted YouTube after the website pulled her videos for "Duck Duck Goose" and "Deepthroat" based on claims that the clips violated YouTube's policy on "nudity or sexual content." After tweeting directly at the company and rallying fan support, the website reinstated the videos.

CupcakKe launched her career on YouTube, originally with Christian-themed poetry-turned-raps, before switching styles into sex-positive hip-hop. "One day, I was listening to 'My Neck, My Back' by Khia and just in the mood and horny," she told Rolling Stone last year. "I was like 'Oh yeah, I'm gonna write something that's sexual to get it out.'"