Cranberries Will Release New Album, 25th Anniversary Reissue

The Cranberries will move forward with a new album and a 25th anniversary reissue of their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can't We. The group put the reissue project on hold after their singer, Dolores O'Riordan, died in January.

The band's surviving members said it had already been working on a new album when O'Riordan died. The singer recorded her vocals for the release last year. "All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year," the band said.

"After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started," the band said. "We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that's the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year."

O'Riordan died January 15th while in London where she was to record vocals for another band's cover of the Cranberries' hit "Zombie." No cause of death was given at the time and a few days later, the London coroner's office issued a statement that it would not be able to release any details about he circumstances of O'Riordan's death until at least April. Authorities reported at the time that the death was not suspicious.

"Dolores' legacy will be her music," Cranberries guitarist Noel Hogan told Rolling Stone that week. "She was so passionate about it. There are songs I hear today that we wrote over 20 years ago, and I see and hear people singing along with them. There are only a few artists who get to have maybe one song they are remembered by. Dolores has so many. It's a great legacy."