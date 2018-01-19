Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan: No Cause of Death Until At Least April

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death will not be revealed until at least April, a London coroner's office announced Friday.

The coroner's officer Stephen Earl provided more details about the circumstances of O'Riordan's death on January 15th at the age of 46.

"The London ambulance service was contacted and verified her death at the scene," Earl told The Guardian; O'Riordan was found unresponsive in her London hotel room Monday. "Subsequently, the Met police attended and they determined the death to be non-suspicious." Earl added that a postmortem exam had been carried out and that the coroners' office was waiting on the results.

A rep for the Westminster Coroners' Court told Rolling Stone that an April 3rd hearing has been scheduled to determine when to release their findings regarding O'Riordan's death.

However, O'Riordan's family may be notified of the results prior to the hearing, and it would be up to them to decide whether to share that information publicly before the office releases their findings.

The BBC reported that O'Riordan would eventually be buried in her native Ireland. "The plan is for her to be buried here at home. When that will be will depend on when her body is released," a parish priest in Limerick told BBC.

The Cranberries guitarist Noel Hogan recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his late bandmate. "Dolores' legacy will be her music," Hogan said. "She was so passionate about it. There are songs I hear today that we wrote over 20 years ago, and I see and hear people singing along with them. There are only a few artists who get to have maybe one song they are remembered by. Dolores has so many. It’s a great legacy."