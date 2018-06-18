Craig Finn, The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Plot Joint Tour

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn and the Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon will unite for a joint North American tour this fall. The duo will perform stripped-down solo sets without a band during the brief trek, which launches October 2nd in Boston, Massachusetts and wraps October 27th in Denver, Colorado.

A pre-sale for the jaunt begins Thursday, June 21st at 10 a.m. local time, and generic public tickets go on sale Friday, June 22nd at 10 a.m. local time.

"We will both be flying solo for this one – just the two of us and our songs and stories," Finn told Brooklyn Vegan of the trek. "Brian is a great songwriter and performer, and I expect these shows to be intimate, musical and very special. The tour is going to a ton of great places, and I hope you'll join Brian and I!"

Prior to the tour, Finn and the Hold Steady will mark the 10th anniversary of 2008's Stay Positive, with a full-LP performance during their July 25th concert in Jersey City, New Jersey; the alt-rock band also have other dates lined up for July, August and September.

In recent months, Fallon has split time touring behind his second solo LP, Sleepwalkers, and performing with the Gaslight Anthem in shows celebrating the band's 10th anniversary of The '59 Sound. That trek continues July 20th in Camden, London.

Craig Finn, Brian Fallon 2018 Tour Dates

October 2 - Boston, MA @ Royale

October 3 - Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

October 4 - Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

October 6 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

October 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 10 - Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

October 11 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

October 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

October 20 - Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music

October 21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

October 22 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

October 24 - Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

October 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

October 27 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall