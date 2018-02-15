Courtney Barnett Previews New Album With 'Nameless, Faceless'

Courtney Barnett unveiled a biting new song, "Nameless, Faceless," set to appear on her upcoming album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, out May 18th via Mom and Pop, Marathon Artists and Barnett's own Milk! Records.

Related How Courtney Barnett's Thoughts Became 2015's Sharpest Debut How an Aussie tomboy found the poetry in everyday life and became one of rock's finest young songwriters

"Nameless, Faceless" is a deft indictment of fragile male egos and the many forms of violence against women, from vicious internet comments to random physical attacks. Over a jangly guitar melody, Barnett responds to her anonymous critics with a mix of blunt empathy and dry wit before kicking into a heavy chorus in which she paraphrases Margarett Atwood: "I wanna walk through the park in the dark/ Men are that scared women will laugh at them/ I wanna walk through the park in the dark/ Women are scared that men will kill them."

Tell Me How You Really Feel marks Barnett's first solo album since 2015's Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, which earned the Australian singer-songwriter a Grammy nod for Best New Artist. Last year, she partnered with Kurt Vile for a collaborative LP, Lotta Sea Lice.

Barnett has also scheduled a handful of live dates and festival appearances in support of Tell MeHow You Really Feel. The trek kicks off April 29th with a set at Fortress Festival in Fort Worth, Texas and wraps May 21st at Preston Bradley Hall at Tiffany Dome in Chicago.



Tell Me How You Really Feel Track List

1. "Hopefulessness"

2. "City Looks Pretty"

3. "Charity"

4. "Need a Little Time"

5. "Nameless, Faceless"

6. "I'm Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch"

7. "Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence"

8. "Help Your Self"

9. "Walkin' on Eggshells"

10. "Sunday Roast"

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates

April 29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

May 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 6 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Sanctuary at Pico Union

May 14 – Austin, TX @ Saengerrunde

May 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 21 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Cultural Center at Tiffany Dome