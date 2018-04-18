Method Man, Ghostface Killah Demand Return of Wu-Tang Album on 'Colbert'

Method Man and Ghostface Killah lobbied for the return of Martin Shkreli's one-copy-only Wu-Tang Clan album on Late Show, where the two rappers faced off against Jeff Sessions … or a Keebler elf cookie that looks like the Attorney General.

Related RZA Wanted to Buy Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang Album Back for Himself "If it's falsehood that motivated the people, then sometimes you get the back end," Wu-Tang Clan mastermind says of convicted "Pharma bro"

"That album belongs to the people," Method Man told the Sessions-looking cookie (voiced by Stephen Colbert) of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the Wu-Tang LP that Shkreli bought for $2 million. The album is reportedly in the possession of the U.S. government after the infamous "Pharma Bro" was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York would decide over the album's fate; Sessions is indirectly in charge of that office as head of the Justice Department.

Keebler Sessions – who said that Method Man and Ghostface were "two of my favorite Clan members, right up there with Inspectah Deck and David Duke" – refused to give up the album.

"Sorry bitches, I'm not handing over anything for free. As you can see from my profile, I'm filled with C.R.E.A.M. Cash Rules Everything Around Me," cookie Sessions said.

Method Man and Ghostface settle the dispute with the cookie attorney general by "ancient ways of Shaolin." "Brace yourself for combat," Ghostface Killah said before Method Man snatched the cookie from Colbert's hand and ate it. The two rappers then departed the stage.

Speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this month, the RZA said of the saga of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, "It's kind of crazy. The record has become an entity, very different from a lot of albums. It's like the Mona Lisa… I think it's super interesting. The last album I was talking about, Jeff Sessions had it. I was like, 'Whoa, that's crazy.'"

Earlier on Tuesday, Method Man and Ghostface lobbied James Comey, Colbert's Late Show guest, for the album's return: